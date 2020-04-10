Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As MP Battles Coronavirus, 50 Contractual Doctors Resign in Gwalior

Their resignations followed an order from state Medical Education Department seeking their consent for renewal of contract beyond three months.

IANS

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
As MP Battles Coronavirus, 50 Contractual Doctors Resign in Gwalior
Image for representation. Reuters

Gwalior: At a time when Madhya Pradesh is facing acute shortage of doctors, 50 doctors appointed on contractual basis at Jayarogya Hospital of Government Gajra Raja Medical College here resigned on Thursday.

Their resignations followed an order from state Medical Education Department seeking their consent for renewal of contract beyond three months. Of the 82 doctors on roll, 50 have resigned refusing the offer.

Dr SN Iyenger, Dean Gaja Raja Medical College, said: "The contractual appointment was temporarily given for three months to 82 doctors who had completed MBBS and internship at Jairogya Hospital. A new order from the state government sought the doctors' consent for continuation of contractual appointment. 50 said they did not want to continue working."

Dr Iyengar said these resignations have nothing to do with the order pertaining to enforcing Essential Services Maintenance Act that was invoked on Thursday.

He said one year's service is mandatory in government hospital as a medical officer after completion of the MBBS course and internship. A three-months temporary contract appointment was given to these doctors. Now while 32 of these doctors are still working. Currently patients suffering from corona are being treated at Jairogya Hospital and most of the doctors have been dedicated to corona cases.

One of the doctors on the condition of anonymity said that once they accepted the new contract, they would not be able to quit. ESMA could be a new deterrent. The scare of corona had forced them to rethink on continuation.

