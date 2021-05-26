As MP Rolls Out Covid Unlock Process from June 1, CM Shivraj Seeks Suggestions from Public

As Madhya Pradesh government is rolling out a phased unlock process since June 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged people to extend suggestions regarding the unlock process.

Madhya Pradesh has already offered corona curfew relaxations, albeit slightly, in half a dozen districts including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Bhind, Satna, Khandwa and Burhanpur.

While the state government will roll out a phased unlock process from June 1, the Chief Minister has asked the public to send suggestions by May 31.

Chouhan already has said that unlock is imminent as they can’t keep prohibitive provisions in place indefinitely. The state government has been proceeding towards unlock after the state recorded a slump in Covid-19 fresh cases which dwindled to 2,422 in last 24 hours. Since March last year, a total of 7,69,696 persons had contracted infection and till date, 7,13,376 have recovered from the disease, state’s health bulletin said.

Once hotspots of the virus infection, Indore has reported a decline in the Covid-19 cases and recorded 649 cases almost one-third as reported a few weeks ago while Bhopal also has a similar case and reported 529 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Other affected cities including Gwalior (90) and Jabalpur (115) have also reported dwindling infection. Among worst affected cities since last year, Ujjain too has shown a remarkable recovery and registered 39 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Narsinghpur (7), Singrauli (7), Jhabua (7), Shajapur (9), Mandla (6), Dindori (9), Khandwa (5), Niwari (8), Ashoknagar (3), Alirajpur (4), Agar Malwa (1), Bhind (1) and Burhanpur (5) are the districts which have less than ten cases in the state.

The state till date has reported 7,686 deaths officially while the independent reports put this figure much above than this figure. Active cases which recently had crossed 1.10 lakh marks, have shrunk to 48,634 presently.

CM Shivraj in a review meeting on Tuesday told the officers that covid19 was under control and instructed them to start working on Aatmanirbhar MP project.

In state capital Bhopal, the city has been divided into four categories—Red (20 cases and above), Orange (15-20 cases), Yellow 5-10 cases) and Green (less than 5 cases) on the basis of daily covid19 cases. Red zones will continue to be containment zones and won’t be allowed any relaxation since June 1, collector Avinash Lavaniya said.

To add, the state has already vaccinated over one crore population. Among other preparations, the state is busy procuring anti-fungal injections for black fungus cases, global tenders are being floated for 5.17 cr vaccines and process is underway for recruiting 1,000 physicians to boost health infrastructure, a senior official from Dept of Health told News18.

