As Mumbai Comes to a Standstill Due to Heavy Rains, Govt Says Only Emergency Services to Function

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
Vehicles drive along a flooded street after heavy rain showers in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that have affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains. The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks.

"Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation", Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

