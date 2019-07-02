As Mumbai Comes to a Standstill Due to Heavy Rains, Govt Says Only Emergency Services to Function
Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.
Vehicles drive along a flooded street after heavy rain showers in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that have affected the road traffic and railways in the city.
Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains. The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks.
"Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation", Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.
Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Stuns Venus Williams in 1st Round
- Fuchsia OS May Become Google's Answer to Both Apple and Microsoft
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s