As 'Murders in Fives' Haunt UP, Police Look for Mysterious 'Magician' in Prayagraj, Matches Found In His Hut

After details of a horrifying murder case emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in which five members of the same family, including a 2-year-old child, were found dead, police is on its heels to find the accused.

Police and administrative teams had reached the Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area on Saturday after the incident. Reports said the accused set fire to the house of the deceased after killing them brutally with a brick and stones. A 5-year-old girl, who was also injured in the attack, has been admitted to the hospital.

Some days back, there was a similar incident reported from Nawabganj police station area where five members of a family were found dead.

Now, the police is on the look out for a ‘jaadugar‘ (magician) who was living the village, who has since gone missing, a report by Amar Ujala said. According to the report, some ‘incriminating items’ have also been recovered from the man’s hut and a police team has been deployed to trace him.

During investigation, the police found a hut located some distance away from the spot of the incident, where a ‘magician’ from Saraichandi lived. A bed, matches and puja items were found from the spot. The police is also speculating whether some rituals were carried out by the man. However, fellow villagers could not provide enough details about the man.

According to the report, the cause of death of the five people killed was a head injury. On Saturday afternoon, a panel of four doctors started the post-mortem. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the completion of the post-mortem at around 7 pm. According to the post-mortem report, all five died due to fatal head injuries. All had gone into a coma before death due to the blow from a heavy and solid object.

TMC Fact Finding Team to Visit Spot, Shivpal Yadav Meets Victims

The killings triggered strong reactions from rival political parties. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation alleging that Uttar Pradesh was “immersed in crime”, Bajuhan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded a thorough investigation. In a Hindi tweet by the office of the chief minister, Adityanath expressed grief. He instructed the officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured family members, and directed the district magistrate and senior police officials to carry out an impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of the Trinamool Congress was on its way to the village. “A five-member fact finding team will visit Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (Sunday) where five members of a family were brutally murdered and later their house was set on fire,” a statement by Trinamool Congress had earlier said.

The TMC delegation to Prayagraj comprises Dola Sen, Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi.

Shivpal Yadav, national president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) had also arrived in Sangam on Saturday evening after learning of the brutal murder. Shivpal Yadav arrived at the post-mortem house directly after a brief stop at the circuit house around 4 p.m. and met the victim’s family.

He obtained full details about the incident from the deceased’s relatives and expressed deep sorrow over it. Such incidents, he said, were excruciatingly painful. Shivpal stated that this case should be resolved as soon as possible.

