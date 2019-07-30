Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

As Mystery Shrouds Over Missing CCD Owner, K'taka Bigwigs Make Beeline at Dad-in-law's House

The tranquil Sadashivanagar, home to Bengaluru's who's who, was packed with vehicles as prominent politicians from the state turned up to express support and solidarity with members of the two families.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Mystery Shrouds Over Missing CCD Owner, K'taka Bigwigs Make Beeline at Dad-in-law's House
VG Siddhartha, chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Bengaluru: People from all walks of life made a beeline to former Chief Minister and BJP leader S M Krishna's residence here Tuesday to express solidarity with the family, which is in a state of shock after his son-in-law, Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, went missing.

The tranquil Sadashivanagar, home to Bengaluru's who's who, was packed with vehicles as prominent politicians from the state turned up to express support and solidarity with members of the two families.

Siddhartha, aged around 60, was last seen near a bridge across the Netravati river in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night. As search operations commenced from early morning, senior politicians such as former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, chief minister B S Yediyurappa , former chief ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah visited Krishna's residence, 'Shambhavi'.

Siddhartha had left from Bengaluru to Sakleshpur in Hassan district Monday afternoon, but on the way he had asked his driver to go towards Mangaluru, according to the police. Siddhartha reportedly directed his driver Basavaraj Patil to drive towards Mangaluru, his family sources said.

At a bridge near Ullala, he got down from the car, asked the driver to wait, walked towards the bridge and never returned. Family sources said Patil panicked when he did not spot Siddhartha and called his phone several times but it was switched-off.

Soon, he called Siddhartha's son Amartya but he advised him not to panic and asked him to wait for a while. However, when there was no response, he finally lodged a complaint with the police, the sources said.

Neighbours and relatives too queued up to express solidarity with the two families. "The former chief minister tried to put up a brave front but at times he too broke down," a Congress leader told PTI.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police are scouring the waters under a bridge across the swollen Nethravathi, where Siddhartha was reportedly last seen.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram