As Naga Groups Gear up to Sign Peace Pact, Rival Faction Claims NSCN (IM) Cadres Driven out of Myanmar
A leader of the NSCN (K) said there was no gunfight and the cadres had left the camp along with their arms and ammunition before the Myanmar army reached the spot.
File photo of NSCN (IM) cadres at a camp in Myanmar. (News18)
Guwahati: Days ahead of signing the final agreement between Naga groups and government of India, about 300 cadres of the Isak-Muivah faction National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) are said to have been driven out their camp in Myanmar.
The claim has been made by a rival faction of the separatist group led by Yung Aung.
A top leader of NSCN (K) told News18, “About 300 armed cadres of the NSCN (IM) camping at a forest in the Layshi township of Myanmar were driven out by the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) on Monday evening. However, there was no gunfight. As per our information, the cadres left their camp along with their arms and ammunition before the Myanmar army reached the spot.”
The camp’s location is said to be in a forest lying between Hengkot and Ngachan villages that fall under the jurisdiction of Layshi township of Naga Autonomous Region, Sagaing Division, near the India-Myanmar border pillars numbered 124 and 125.
“This area is known as Somra Track. The camp was reportedly run by self-styled leaders Hangshi Ramsom and Nganingkhui. Some of the top functionaries of the NSCN (IM), including Mahongam and Yurho, were also staying in the camp,” the NSCN (K) leader added.
Another top rebel leader from Myanmar said when the Tatmadaw reached the NSCN (IM) camp, there were no cadres. It added the cadres have moved towards India along with their arms and ammunition and at present, are taking shelter in the border areas of Manipur.
A defence official said since July, the movements of NSCN (IM) cadres have been very suspicious and the forces were monitoring the developments closely in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
