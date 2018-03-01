As Nalapad Assault Case Looms Large, Citizen Groups Gear up to Play Vigilante in Bengaluru

Anger against Congress MLA NA Haris seems to be growing with every passing day. His son, Mohammed Nalapad’s recent activities have invited even more criticism — not just to him but to the entire party and government as a whole. While fears of him losing a ticket for the upcoming state elections or being abandoned by the party could be a matter of worry, on the other hand, NA Haris will also have to face the wrath of the public.However, it is not just Nalapad’s case in isolation, but the failure of law and order in the city that has become a key issue for the opposition in this election. Not only political parties, the situation has also got the common man worried.Former IPS officer BNS Reddy on Thursday launched a citizens’ movement called Bengaluru Nagarikara Surakshe Abhiyana (BNSA) with the hope to get Bengaluru’s citizens to raise their voices against the growing incidence of criminal activities.“There is a trust deficit that is growing among the people. They are scared into submission. Why are they becoming mute spectators? Bengaluru has to fight back, its citizens need to ensure that law and order is maintained,” said BNS Reddy at the launch of the 'Bhayamukt Bengaluru' drive.Reddy feels that the recent incidents of a media person being molested in broad daylight, or that of a Congress block president hurling a petrol bomb inside a BBMP ward office, have brought great shame to the Bengaluru Police for their inaction and “protectionist attitude” towards the powerful . Reddy, with this movement, wants to make the city police more accountable.The former IPS officer promises that a simple missed called will register one’s support towards the campaign.People can also highlight any incidents of crime in their locality. BNSA hopes to get a good response from citizens who are fed up of the crumbling state of affairs. "If the citizens come together, they can put pressure on the authorities to take action," Reddy said.Only time will tell how successful this peoples’ movement turns out to be but as for the opposition BJP, this will only work to their advantage.Also, a 14-day Bengaluru Rakshisi Padayatra is being organised on March 2 to highlight the failures of the ruling Congress government and this citizens’ campaign can also prove to be a shot in the arm for the BJP.