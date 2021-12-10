As Network18's 'Sanjeevani' Campaign Draws to a Close, A Look at How Initiative Supported India's Covid Vaccination Drive

As India recuperates from the deadly waves of Covid-19, vaccination against the virus has become a silver lining. Experts across the world have supported Covid-19 vaccinations, stating it has been proven that vaccinated individuals are 10 times less likely to become infected and less likely to get a severe infection.

In an effort to amplify India’s inoculation drive, Network18 launched the campaign ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ on April 7, 2021, to increase awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination and the importance of getting it. The initiative is a Federal Bank CSR drive that intends to reach each and every Indian with relevant and important information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

As part of the campaign, the most affected districts in the country were adopted and vaccination drives were conducted across several villages of these districts. ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi’, a van, traveled through the affected areas, dispelled mistruths, and disseminated information among villagers.

In the past eight months, the campaign has mobilised a citizens’ movement and has collaborated with NGOs, government agencies, and influencers, and covered 5 of the worst-affected districts in the country. The volunteers have successfully addressed vaccination hesitancy in large parts of Dakshina Kannada, Nashik, Guntur, Amritsar, and Indore.

To celebrate the grand achievements of the campaign, a grand culmination telethon is planned for December 12, Sunday. A host of dignitaries, celebrities, KOLs, and experts will be a part of this initiative to celebrate the achievements and further give it an impetus to carry on the work for the next phase. The panel members will include- Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai, Stanley Plotkin, Vaccinologist of the Wistar, Dr Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO India Rep, Manohar Lal Khattar, CM, Haryana, Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan, Neeraj Chopra, Gold Medalist, Tokyo 2020, Advait Kolarkar, Youngest Artist, Varre Appa Rao, Chief HR, HCL Technologies, Padma Shree Mohan Das Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, Atul Satija, CEO, Give India and singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Mahadevan as a part of the campaign also composed an anthem ‘Tika Laga’. Sung by Mahadevan, Harshdeep Kaur and others, it motivated people and their family members to get vaccinated. Part of the lyrics are, “Tika laga, O zara tika laga, jab apni bari aye, tika laga.” The music video also features actor Sonu Sood.

