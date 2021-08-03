As New Covid Variants Emerge, a Look at Countries That Are Opting for Booster Shots for Their Citizens

As new variants of the coronavirus continue to surface despite widespread vaccination in several countries, medical experts are debating about the need for a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine, even among those who are vaccinated, to protect against emerging mutations.

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government if citizens, who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will need a third dose or a booster shot of the vaccine anytime in future. Here’s a look at countries that have approved the shot for their masses or planning to brace against the virus by launching the shot in the coming months.

Germany to Offer Shots from September

Germany will start offering Covid booster shots from September and make it easier for 12-to-17 year olds to get a jab, the health ministry said Monday, amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Doctors will also be able to administer booster jabs to those who qualify, including people with weakened immune systems. A booster shot will also be offered to anyone who received the two-dose AstraZeneca or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the document released by Spahn’s ministry said, “in the interests of preventative healthcare".

Germany is currently enjoying relatively low infection rates compared with neighbouring countries, but case numbers have been creeping up in recent weeks mainly because of the more contagious Delta variant. There are also concerns about a slowdown in the country’s vaccination rate, with just over 52 percent of the population fully inoculated.

UK to Offer Booster Shots For 32 Million

Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/37dhYIl on Sunday. The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

Cambodia to Mix Vaccines

Cambodia will begin offering a booster shot against Covid-19, switching between the AstraZeneca and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country. Prime Minister Hun Sen, launching the vaccination campaign for 12-17 years old, said on Sunday that the third dose will be offered to between 500,000 to one million frontline workers as a priority.

Israel Launches Campaign for 60-plus Citizens

Israel launched a campaign Friday to give over-60s coronavirus booster shots, at a time when the rest of the world is still struggling to complete the standard course. An Israeli epidemiologist of Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, Hagai Levine, acknowledged his country was going it alone with third shots, which have yet to be approved in the United States or European Union.

Israel was quick to roll out its vaccination campaign and had dropped many restrictions on public gatherings in June, as new Covid-19 cases shrank from 10,000 a day to less than 100. But infections have soared in recent weeks, and masks are once again mandatory in enclosed public places.

About 55 percent of Israel’s nine million population has been double vaccinated, most with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, thanks to a massive campaign launched in late December after an agreement with its developers. About one million Israelis eligible for the shot, however, still refuse to be vaccinated.

Switzerland Eyes 2022

Switzerland has ordered 43 million doses of vaccines, including preparations for potential booster shots in 2022, should they be needed, the Federal Health Ministry has said. The country’s infection rate is considered very low but has been rising as authorities relax restrictions.

UAE to Offer a 3rd Shot

In April, the United Arab Emirates announced that it will offer a third shot to recipients of the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine six months after their initial two-dose regimen. The move appears to make the UAE the first country worldwide to formally introduce the booster.

Russia’s Domestic Fix

The Russian health authorities in July launched booster coronavirus vaccinations for people immunised more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit. Moscow health authorities soon started offering booster shots with the domestically produced, two-shot Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version. Other Russian regions are also starting to offer booster shots.

