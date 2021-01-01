As New Year Begins, PM Modi Pens Poem to Strike Message of Optimism and Resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the government, shared a poem in the prime minister's voice, in which he invokes the sun and gives a message of positivity.

"Aasman mein sar uthakar, ghane badlon ko cheer kar, roshni ka sankalp lein, abhi to suraj uga hai…," he begins, reciting the short Hindi poem. "Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM Narendra Modi," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

Modi also tweeted, wishing that the spirit of hope and wellness prevails in the new year. "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.