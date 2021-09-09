As Noida Eases Night Curfew, Demand for Late-night Food Delivery Grows

With Noida district administration further relaxing night curfew timings by 1 hour, restuarant and hotel owners are demanding that food delivery be allowed late night too.

Noida night curfew timings were revised on Tuesday. Earlier it was imposed from 10 pm to 6am, but now it will start from 11 pm.

All essential services, including health emergencies, will be exempted during the night curfew, which restricts unnecessary outdoor movement of people. The Noida police have banned home delivery of food items during curfew hours following a recent murder of a restaurant owner. The order is being highly criticised by residents as major food orders are placed between 8pm to 1am.

While speaking to CNN-News18, a senior police officer said, “Someone needs to be held responsible. Many delivery boys in the city are committing crimes late night and since they are in delivery uniform, no one stops them for checking. We just want a proper criminal verification of these delivery boys."

For a few days now, home-delivery of food items during night are not allowed in the city. However Varun Khera, Restaurater & member of NRAI is positive about resumption of delivery.

He says, “We are going to write a letter requesting Alok Kumar, CP Noida, to allow home delivery during the curfew hours as even during the Covid peak and the lockdown it used to be allowed. We are hopefull that by the end of next week delivery will be permitted."

A meeting on Wednesday was held between Noida police officials and restaurant association including food delivery aggregators to chalk out a plan to verify the credentials of delivery boys. Around 6,000 profiles of delivery boys will be verified.

Untill now a third party used to verify the details and background of the delivery boys but following the recent murder, food-delivery companies will have to get themselves verified with the help of district police which will further ensure the safety of residents.

To verify profiles of some 6,000 to 7,000 delivery boys is a mamoth task but all the stakeholders are hopefull to get it done at the earliest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here