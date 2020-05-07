As Officials Blame Styrene, PVC for 10 Deaths in Vizag Gas Leak, A Look at How They Affect Human Health

A chemical leak that occurred in LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh earlier in the day has killed ten people, including two children, so far. About 300 people have been hospitalised as they went unconscious, felt shortness of breath and needed immediate oxygen support after inhaling the gas.

Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has said that as per preliminary reports, either polyvinyl chloride gas (PVC) or styrene leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant at around 2.30am.

Both chemicals are used in manufacture of plastic and its products. Styrene is also used to make latex, synthetic rubber and polystyrene resins that are used to make plastic packaging, disposable cups and containers, according to US Centre for Disease Control fact sheet.

As per the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), both the leaked chemicals have hazardous effects on human health and the effects depend on the level of exposure.

What are the hazards of exposure to styrene?

Domestically, the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 2000, regulates safe handling and storage of hazardous chemicals and includes a list of 684 hazardous chemicals. Styrene is listed as one of the 684 hazardous chemicals under the central regulation.

As per the US government’s agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, styrene is found in air, soil and water after releasing from manufacturing, usage, and disposal of styrene-based products. The primary exposure to Styrene is by breathing the air containing it. It is released by industries, through automobile exhaust, cigarette smoke and use of photocopiers.

According to the US EPA, acute (short-term) exposure to styrene in humans results in irritation of mucous membrane and eyes and affects gastrointestinal system. While chronic (long-term) exposure has an effect on the central nervous system and leads to headache, fatigue, and weakness. Animal studies have shown effects on the central nervous system, liver, kidney, eye and nasal irritation due to styrene inhalation and exposure. As far as carcinogenic effects or links to cancer is concerned, studies have been inconclusive as of now.

Uses and Effects of PVC Gas

PVC is made with vinyl chloride and short term exposure to high levels can affect central nervous system and long term exposure can lead to liver damage, fatigue, drowsiness and headaches. The incineration of PVC products leads to release of dioxins and dioxin-like compounds.

Development in Vizag Incident

The unfortunate incident of gas leakage took place when the Vizag factory was trying to open post lockdown, DG NDRF told CNN-News18.

Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a 3-kilometre (nearly 2-mile) radius around the LG Polymers plant in the Visakhapatnam district.

A naval team with about 50 breathing sets and associated portable air compressor along with two Naval ambulances are assisting the SDRF team at villages affected by the Vizag gas leak.

South Korea's LG Chem said a gas leak at its plant in the state had been brought under control, after an incident.

LG Chem said in a statement that the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled. It said it was seeking to ensure casualties received treatment quickly.

It also said the affected factory was suspended because of lockdown measures caused by coronavirus outbreak at the time of the accident, and said it was investigating how the leak occurred.

Shares of LG Chem were down nearly 1 per cent by 0533 GMT, while the broader market was up 0.03 per cent.

