As Omicron Riles Up Covid Nos, India Starts to 'Curb' Itself: All Details on Delhi, K'taka Weekend Curfew

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across India, Delhi and Karnataka will go into a weekend curfew from today. Mumbai, meanwhile, is mulling over the same as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to review the Covid-19 situation in Maharashta with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray later in the evening.

Many states and union territories have already imposed night curfew or renewed safety restrictions. While Odisha revised guidelines and closed all its educational institutions, Chandigarh is also set to impose a night curfew.

India recorded above one lakh positive cases after 214 days, taking the total reported caseload to 3,52,26,386. This includes 3,007 Omicron cases reported from 27 states and UTs, according to data from the union health ministry data.

Here is what you need to know about weekend and night curfews being imposed from Friday:

Weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi is preparing for a 55-hour weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday. Movement of people, except those involved in essential services and those covered under exempted categories, will remain restricted. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in. Officials involved in essential and emergency services, those deployed in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as people holding constitutional posts will be allowed to move during the curfew on the production of valid identity cards.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and interstate bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets. During the weekend curfew, only shops selling essential items such as grocery, medical equipment, medicines will be allowed to open. Restaurants will remain closed but home delivery will be allowed.

In the e-commerce sector, home delivery of only essential items will be allowed. Public parks and gardens will remain shut during the curfew. Only 20 people will be allowed at marriage functions and funerals. Officials said DTC buses and metro trains will ply with 100 per cent seating capacity and standing passengers will not be allowed.

Weekend curfew in Karnataka

Karnataka is also going into a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. The weekend and night curfews were extended for two weeks. The state government also decided to shut schools and pre-university colleges, except for Classes X and XII, for two weeks.

All essential services will continue. Only a congregation below 200 people in marriages at open places and below 100 at marriage halls will be allowed. There should also be 50 per cent occupancy in pubs, bars, cinema halls and malls, while employees and visitors must be fully vaccinated with two doses. Also, the state government has decided to make a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those coming to the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa.

Tamil Nadu shutdown on January 9

While a night curfew was imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am with effect from Thursday, a shutdown will also be enforced on January 9, and only 50 per cent occupancy will be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail.

All government and privately organised harvest festival and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks will be shutdown. Public will not be allowed in places of worship on three days — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — a week.

Mumbai mulling over weekend curfew

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Prime Minister Modi will be chairing a review meeting, via video conferencing, with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Covid-19 situation. No decision has yet been made on weekend curfew, Pednekar added.

Night curfew in Chandigarh

A night curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from Friday, while all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes will be closed.

According to an official order, under the night curfew, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am.

The new curbs will be applicable until further notice. However, essential activities including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices etc — both government and private — movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes will be permitted.

All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated. Gathering for any purpose should be restricted to 50 persons for indoor and 100 persons for outdoor. However, total number of persons shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Odisha revises curfew norms

Odisha government has also decided to extend night curfew by an hour and stopped physical classes up to Class XII. The new restrictions will be effective from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on February 1. The night curfew will now be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in all urban areas instead of from 10 pm to 5 am. Only essential activities will be allowed during night curfew.

The government capped the number of guests at weddings and thread ceremony at 100. Both government and private offices will run with 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls can run with maximum 50 per cent capacity. Likewise, hotels and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and roadside vendors can stay open till 9 pm.

