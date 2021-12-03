As Omicron Threat Looms, Oxygen Plant at Bihar’s Darbhanga Hospital Functional

With two cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus confirmed in India, the Bihar government is holding a high-level meeting with ministers and senior administrative officers to review the preparedness against the new threat.

Sources in the government said that the meeting was called to discuss the availability of oxygens in various government and private hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, reports say that the oxygen plant built from PM Cares fund at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital is ready to use.

Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) superintendent Shankar Mishra said, “There will be no shortage of oxygen in the hospital. Oxygen will reach the patients admitted in the hospital directly from the plant through pipelines.”

“All hospital staff are fully prepared and alert amid dangers of Coronavirus. We are alert and ready to deal with the new variant - Omicron,” added DMCH superintendent.

The superintendent further added that the oxygen plant was set up in the hospital after a shortage of oxygen for patients during the second wave.

According to reports, a two thousand-litre oxygen plant has been set up at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. Various wards have been directly connected to the oxygen plant via pipelines. The pipelines supply oxygen at a point in every ward from where it is supplied to the needy patients.

According to the hospital superintendent, the oxygen plant will not only supply oxygen to Covid-19 wards but also to other wards where patients have been admitted for various other diseases.

With the setup of an oxygen plant in Bihar’s second-largest hospital, people are overjoyed. Mohammad Naushad, a resident of Darbhanga said, “The oxygen plant has been set up late but it is a positive start. Patients admitted in the hospital are benefitting from it.”

