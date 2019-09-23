As Onion Prices Record 4-Year High at Rs 80/kg, Arvind Kejriwal Offers Solution to Delhi Residents

New Delhi: Amid rising onion prices, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is procuring the vegetable and will try to supply it at Rs 24 through mobile vans. He added that tenders have been floated it.

Kejriwal's statement comes at a time when prices of the key kitchen staple have shot up to Rs 70-80 per kg in the national capital and other parts of the country owing to supply disruption in the wake of excess monsoon rains in the major growing states. A news report stated the prices to be at a record four year high.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail onion prices rose to Rs 57/kg in Delhi, Rs 56/kg in Mumbai, Rs 48/kg in Kolkata and Rs 34/kg in Chennai last week. The prices were quoted at Rs 60/kg in Gurgaon and Jammu during the same period. However, trade data showed retail onion prices skyrocketing to Rs 70-80 per kg towards the end of the last week from Rs 50-60/kg in the previous week.

On Friday, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had held a meeting with senior officers of his department to tackle the issue. Hussain directed the officers to take "immediate corrective action" like making field inspections in order to check instances of hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering.

