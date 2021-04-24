As Oxygen Crisis Deepens, IAF Engages In Airlifting O2 Container Trucks, Medical Facilities

Hospitals in India have been consumed by a desperate scramble for oxygen as the number of Coronavirus infections continue to rise unabated, pushing health services to the brink.

In these war-like efforts to ensure the availability of oxygen to hospitals, the Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed its C-17 transport aircraft to airlift two empty container trucks from Pune to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

In Jamnagar, these containers will be filled with liquid medical oxygen and will make their return journey to Pune by road. Liquid oxygen cannot be transported by air as it is unsafe.

The operation started at 8 am from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and was wrapped up at 1.30 pm at the Jamnagar air base.

MHA is coordinating lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad by IAF aircraft for movement of O2, reqd due to current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Here Liquid O2 containers can be seen being loaded at Changi Airport, Singapore, today@HMOIndia @DDNewslive @ANI pic.twitter.com/DlC5WZBamw— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2021

Similarly, two empty cryogenic oxygen containers have been transported from Jodhpur to Jamnagar by the IAF C-17 heavy lift aircraft. So far, eight have been airlifted from Begumpet to Bhubaneshwar and one from Indore to Jamnagar.

The IAF is using its entire transport fleet to ensure that the turnaround time of oxygen supply is cut by half by airlifting large container trucks one way.

India has the capacity to produce 7,000 MT of medical oxygen daily. Liquid oxygen with 99.5% purity is manufactured and stored in jumbo tankers, and transported to distributors in cryogenic tankers at a specified temperature.

As of now with skyrocketing demands, India is short of these tankers that carry oxygen. The IAF is also airlifting these high-capacity tankers from Singapore and UAE. A C-17 transport aircraft landed in the Changi Airport and will be carrying tankers back to India. The aircraft, carrying four cryogenic tankers, will land at the Panagarh airbase on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, it has also been mandated to airlift 23 Oxygen Generating Plants from Germany.

We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at @ChangiAirport in Singapore this morning. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiainSingapor pic.twitter.com/mU59w1yAw6— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) April 24, 2021

Not just oxygen tankers, the IAF is transporting medical teams and equipment across the country. Its Chinook Helicopters on Saturday transported RT-PCR testing equipment from Jammu to Leh.

Personnel and equipment of the IAF Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) have been airlifted from Jorhat to Hindon by a C-130 transport aircraft. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, for a second day, met with all three service chiefs and the CDS to review Covid-19 efforts and how the forces can further help the civil administration.

Additional doctors and super specialists have been deployed at the DRDO Covid facility in Delhi.

