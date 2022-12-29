As Panchayat Polls Draw Near, Bengal Govt Puts House in Order by Targeting PMAY in 90 Days

In the run-up to the Panchayat elections in West Bengal in 2023, the state government has asked all districts to complete the construction of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) within 90 days, this financial year, for which a detailed plan should be worked out by the administration.

Sources say allotments of sanctioned houses in 2018 is still incomplete, therefore, the government has sped up the process.

This fiscal, the target is to allot 11.36 lakh houses to people out of which 5.91 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.82 lakh have received the final approval, according to government sources.

The administration told News18 that 16% of houses have been sanctioned till now and another 50% of the houses will be cleared in a day or two.

Howrah followed by East Medinipur have sanctioned the highest number of houses under PMAY.

After sanctioning the houses, a sensitisation meeting can be organised with the beneficiaries at Gram Panchayat and Block levels on rights and obligations, timeline and legal aspects. Senior officials should attend the meetings, according to the guidelines by the state government.

Timeline for disbursement, that is, 40 days (up to Window Sill level), 35 days (up to Lintel level) and 15 days (completion) should be followed.

Assessment of materials should be done and meetings with brick field owners and other essential material suppliers can be organised by December 31. Availability of materials in each Gram Panchayat should be ensured, and masons should be trained immediately.

Control rooms should be set up in each block for calling each sanctioned beneficiary and following up with the construction of houses. A dedicated helpline can be set up at the office of the District Magistrate for assisting beneficiaries.

‘Awaas Saptah’, that is, ‘Intensive House Inspection’ should be organised every month, as per the guidelines. Financial target for every Gram Panchayat and Block shall be given by the District Magistrate and expenditure should be monitored closely.

For landless beneficiaries, Block Land & Land Reforms Officer (BL&LRO) should identify parcel of land available and issue ‘patta’ to the beneficiary at the earliest. The state government stressed on advance planning for targets to be achieved within 90 days.

Meanwhile, political heat has intensified on the works under PMAY, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of “deleting” the names of BJP voters and supporters from different Panchayat list. “The BJP won 6,000 seats in 2018. They have deleted all the names. We will see what can be done…”

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh countered Adhikari and said “his allegations are manufactured by him”. Names of many influential BJP leaders are on the list, Ghosh said.

