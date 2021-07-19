As Parliament Enters Day 1 of Monsoon Session, Here is the List of Bills to be Tabled

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between July 19, 2021, and August 13, 2021. There will be a total of 19 sittings.

Currently, 38 Bills are pending in the Parliament. Of these, nine Bills are listed for consideration and passing. Seventeen Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing.

Bills listed for consideration and passing:

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Permits Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) other than NBFC-Factors to undertake factoring business and Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) entities to act as agents for financiers for filing of registration of charge with the Central Registry. It was introduced on September 14, 2020.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 Regulates the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of certain persons, and establishes the DNA Regulatory Board and National and Regional DNA Data Banks. It was introduced on July 8, 2019.

The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 Dissolves certain existing appellate bodies and transfers their functions to existing judicial bodies, and provides the composition of the search-cum-selection committee. It was introduced on February 13, 2021.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Expands the definition of children, relatives and parents, removes the upper limit on the maintenance amount payable to parents, and provides for care-homes for senior citizens. It was introduced on December 11, 2019.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 Provides for inquiry by Juvenile Justice Board in case of serious offences and amends the appeals process to strengthen the child protection setup. It was introduced on March 15, 2021.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 Regulates services related to Assisted Reproductive Technology (including banks and clinics). It was introduced on September 14, 2020.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 Prohibits commercial surrogacy and constitutes the National Surrogacy Board and respective State Surrogacy Boards to regulate the practice of surrogacy. It was introduced on July 15, 2019.

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 Provides NIFTEM at Kundli, Haryana and IIFPT at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu with the status of Institute of National Importance. It was introduced on February 13, 2019.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 Provides a framework for the development, maintenance, and management of aids to navigation in India. It was introduced on March 15, 2021.

Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing:

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – Replaces an Ordinance Provides a time-bound process for resolving the insolvency of corporate debtors (within 330 days) called the corporate insolvency resolution process and introduces an alternate insolvency resolution process for micro, small, and medium enterprises, called the prepackaged insolvency resolution process.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Decriminalises twelve offences under the Limited Liability Act, 2008 which deal with procedural and technical violations.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Separates NPS Trust from PFRDA and provides universal pension coverage.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Provides depositors easy access to their savings through deposit insurance in a time-bound manner in case of suspension of the banking business of the insured bank.

The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021– Replaces an Ordinance Allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lockouts, and layoffs in units engaged in essential defence services.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 – Replaces an Ordinance Constitutes a commission for better coordination, research, identification, and resolution of problems related to air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

The Cantonment Bill, 2021 Provides greater democratisation, modernisation, and overall improvement in the governance structure of cantonment boards. The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021 Provides a regulatory framework for India’s Antarctic activities and protection of the Antarctic environment as per the Antarctic Treaty, and the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Provides for reforming and speeding up the disciplinary mechanism of the Institutes.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Provides for establishing a central university in the union territory of Ladakh.

The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021 Declares the existing Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal as an institution of national importance and confers on it the power to grant degrees.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 Prevents trafficking in persons, especially women and children, provides care, protection, assistance, and rehabilitation to the victims, ensures prosecution of offenders.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 Replaces the Inland Vessels Act, 1917 in view of changes that have taken place.

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 Repeals the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, provides for the sustainable development of fisheries resources in the EEZ of India, and promotes livelihoods of small-scale and artisanal fishers.

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021 Allows leasing of land and coal mining rights to any company after successful bidding, prescribes utilisation of land acquired under the Act for coal mining and allied activities, and provides for acquisition of lignite bearing areas under the Act.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Provides for de-licensing of the distribution business and bring in competition, appointment of a member from law background in every commission, strengthening of APTEL, and prescribes rights and duties of consumers.

The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Makes the system of laying of pipelines for transportation of Petroleum and Minerals robust.

