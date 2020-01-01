As Part of Agreement, Pakistan Hands over List of 282 Indian Prisoners

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners including 55 civil and 227 fishermen lodged in the country's jail to the High Commission of India as part of a bilateral agreement.

The Foreign Office said the "step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008".

Both the countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st of January and 1st of July.

The Indian government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the FO said.

