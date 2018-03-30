English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Part of Vetting Process, US Wants Visa Applicants to Submit Phone Numbers, Social Media Details
In a document posted on the Federal Register yesterday, anyone who wants to come to the US on a non-immigrant visa will have to answer a list of questions under new rules.
Washington: The Trump administration wants all US visa applicants to submit details of their previous phone numbers, email addresses and social media histories as part of its "vetting" practice and to prevent entry of individuals who might pose a threat to the country.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
