As Part of Outreach Mission, Tripura CM Biplab Deb Pays Surprise Visit to Senior Citizen's House

Kolkata: Tripura's residents have been in a tizzy, after Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday, paid a surprise visit to the house of a senior citizen.

Last Sunday (November 3), the Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to the home of senior citizen Aparna Chowdhury at Dhaleshwar and had lunch with her. “It was a memorable day in my life. I am touched with their love and hospitality,” Deb said.

Deb then took to social media to express his jubilation. “Paid a surprise visit to senior citizen Smt. Aparna Chowdhury’s house in Dhaleshwar and had lunch. I am overwhelmed by their love and hospitality. Happy to feed the Gaumatas at their residence, Gaushalas are rarely seen in cities these days….It feels great to be among the beloved people of our state,” he tweeted.

Urging other leaders to also to “try the same”, Biplab Deb said that he will be paying a visit to the home of an unsuspecting citizen, every Sunday from now.

A part of ‘jan sampark’ mission, Deb’s unique initiative has already become the talk of the town in Tripura as people remain excited about which family the Chief Minister will next visit.

Subrata Debnath, a Kolkata resident who often visits Tripura’s Chowmuhani, said, “I visit Tripura twice a month for official purposes. My cousins in Tripura are very excited about the initiative by the Chief Minister Biplab Deb. For them it’s like ‘Kaun Banega Luck-pati’. It’s a golden moment for them to share their suggestions and grievances with the Chief Minister directly without facing any official hurdles.”

A senior Tripura CMO official said, “(The initiative) is our Chief Minister’s brainchild and he is keeping it secret. Even we are not aware about the next home he will visit for lunch. So far, the response from the general public has been very good.”

The initiative bears some resemblance with poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ in Bengal where TMC leaders had been urged to spend a night with a villager in order to understand the electorate’s pulse.

Unwilling to be left behind, the BJP put a step forward and came out with the ‘Booth Tirtha’, an initiative by which BJP leaders visit booths and spend time in the houses of the common public. The initiative was first started in Bengal’s Purulia district.

