As Per Laws Actual Intercourse is Considered 'Porn', Rest is 'Vulgar Content', Says Raj Kundra's Lawyer

In the controversial Raj Kundra porn production case, on Tuesday, Kundra’s lawyer made an argument in court that it is incorrect to classify ‘vulgar content’ as pornography.

He also objected to the application of Section 67A of the Information Technology Act on sending obscene content in electronic form along with other sections with respect to pornography, as these laws consider ‘actual intercourse’ as porn and the rest everything is termed as ‘vulgar content’.

The lawyer further defended the content and added the investigating cops are following what web shows are working these days - vulgar content. However, it is not classified as porn. No scene shows that two persons indulged in an act of intercourse, hence, it cannot be called porn, the lawyer said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Further claiming that Kundra’s arrest was not made as per law, he said that the arrest should be made only when the investigation cannot go ahead without it. However, in this case the accused was made to join the investigation after his arrest. Kundra has sought anticipatory bail in the case, while the police clarified that they couldn’t find any involvement of Kundra’s wife- Shilpa Shetty in the same.

Businessman Kundra was apprehended on Monday allegedly for making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. He has been sent to judicial custody till July 23 along with his partner Ryan Tharp.

