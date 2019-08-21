Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As Petrol, Diesel Get Dearer in Uttar Pradesh, Congress Workers Pull Rickshaws to Protest Price Hike

In Lucknow, the petrol will now cost Rs 73.65 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 65.34 per litre. Earlier, the petrol was sold at Rs 71.30 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.36 per litre.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 21, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
As Petrol, Diesel Get Dearer in Uttar Pradesh, Congress Workers Pull Rickshaws to Protest Price Hike
In Lucknow, the petrol will now cost Rs 73.65 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 65.34 per litre. Earlier, the petrol was sold at Rs 71.30 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.36 per litre.
Loading...

Lucknow: The workers of Uttar Pradesh Congress staged a unique protest in Lucknow on Wednesday by pulling rickshaws to protest the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to hike the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. which came in effect from Monday night.

Congress workers, including MLA Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’, pulled rickshaw on the roads of Lucknow staging his protest against the hike in fuel prices. In another protest against the price rise, the Congress workers in Barabanki pulled bullock-carts on Tuesday.

The petrol became dearer by Rs 2.50 per litre, while the diesel prices were hiked by 98 paisa per litre.

“The current situation of law and order in the state is grim. But the state government is not bothered about it. Instead, it is busy expanding its cabinet and increasing VAT on fuel. The government has failed on all the fronts and is not at all bothered about the issues which are directly related to the people,” Congress lawmaker Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

The UPCC workers staged a similar protest across all districts of the state following the call given by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had also slammed Yogi government for increasing the VAT and had termed the step as anti-people. The AICC general secretary attacked Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The VAT on petrol has been increased to 26.80 per cent or Rs 16.74 per litre (whichever is higher) and on diesel 17.48 per cent or Rs 9.41 per litre (whichever is higher), according to an official order.

In Lucknow, the petrol will now cost Rs 73.65 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 65.34 per litre. Earlier, the petrol was sold at Rs 71.30 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.36 per litre, official sources said.

A senior government official said with this decision, the state exchequer will get additional Rs 3,000 crore annually and the money will be used in developmental projects.

(With PTI inputs)

