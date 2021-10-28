As Petrol, Diesel Prices Skyrocket, UP CM Calls for Meeting to Discuss VAT, Relief Expected

The Uttar Pradesh government has called for a key meeting on Thursday to discuss VAT and the government is likely to give relief to people from soaring petrol and diesel prices. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm at the chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence.

Officials are expected to discuss the skyrocketing prices of petrol which is being sold at more than Rs 105 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 97.48 per litre on Thursday. If the government decides to slash the VAT, then some relief is expected for the common man. On Tuesday, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government is trying to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel and that government talks are going on with Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, and Russia.

The way the price of crude oil is increasing in the global market the expectations of a fall in oil prices is low. In the bordering district of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 120 per liter and the price of diesel has reached close to Rs 110 per liter.

