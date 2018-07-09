English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As PM Modi Launches Samsung Factory, Here’s Why You Should Think Twice Before Visiting Noida Today
PM Modi will be accompanied to the Samsung facility by Korean President Moon Jae-in during his Noida visit.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday to inaugurate the World's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility, major traffic diversions have been announced from 4 pm to 7 pm.
PM Modi will be accompanied to the Samsung facility by Korean President Moon Jae-in during his Noida visit.
Keeping the security arrangements in mind, Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory for the same:
a) Commuters travelling from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway to New Ashok Nagar, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH24 to avoid inconvenience.
b) Also those taking the Chilla gate to reach Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, can also use the NH24 instead.
C) The one taking the Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Pari Chowk to reach Delhi using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are also advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
PM Modi's last visit to Noida in December 2017 was marred by a major security breach. It resulted in the vehicles of PM Modi and many other VIPs being caught in a traffic snarl at the Mahamaya flyover. Also, a motorcycle and a bus came very close to the VVIP fleet. A high-level probe was ordered into the lapse.
Also Watch
PM Modi will be accompanied to the Samsung facility by Korean President Moon Jae-in during his Noida visit.
Keeping the security arrangements in mind, Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory for the same:
*माननीय प्रधानमंत्री के भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत यातायात एडवाइजरी*— Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) July 8, 2018
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री व अन्य विशिष्ट अतीथिगणों के सड़क मार्ग से नोएड़ा भ्रमण के अवसर पर जन सामान्य से अनुरोध है कि दिनांक 09 जुलाई को सायं 1600 बजे से समय 1900 बजे तक सुरक्षा कारणों व यातायात असुविधा से.... pic.twitter.com/03KT5KF3yI
a) Commuters travelling from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway to New Ashok Nagar, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH24 to avoid inconvenience.
b) Also those taking the Chilla gate to reach Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, can also use the NH24 instead.
C) The one taking the Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Pari Chowk to reach Delhi using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are also advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
PM Modi's last visit to Noida in December 2017 was marred by a major security breach. It resulted in the vehicles of PM Modi and many other VIPs being caught in a traffic snarl at the Mahamaya flyover. Also, a motorcycle and a bus came very close to the VVIP fleet. A high-level probe was ordered into the lapse.
Also Watch
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics