As PM Modi Launches Samsung Factory, Here’s Why You Should Think Twice Before Visiting Noida Today

*माननीय प्रधानमंत्री के भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत यातायात एडवाइजरी*

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री व अन्य विशिष्ट अतीथिगणों के सड़क मार्ग से नोएड़ा भ्रमण के अवसर पर जन सामान्य से अनुरोध है कि दिनांक 09 जुलाई को सायं 1600 बजे से समय 1900 बजे तक सुरक्षा कारणों व यातायात असुविधा से.... pic.twitter.com/03KT5KF3yI — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) July 8, 2018

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday to inaugurate the World's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility, major traffic diversions have been announced from 4 pm to 7 pm.PM Modi will be accompanied to the Samsung facility by Korean President Moon Jae-in during his Noida visit.Keeping the security arrangements in mind, Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory for the same:a) Commuters travelling from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway to New Ashok Nagar, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH24 to avoid inconvenience.b) Also those taking the Chilla gate to reach Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, can also use the NH24 instead.C) The one taking the Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Pari Chowk to reach Delhi using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are also advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.PM Modi's last visit to Noida in December 2017 was marred by a major security breach. It resulted in the vehicles of PM Modi and many other VIPs being caught in a traffic snarl at the Mahamaya flyover. Also, a motorcycle and a bus came very close to the VVIP fleet. A high-level probe was ordered into the lapse.