As PM Modi is Set to Launch Rs 60k Crore Projects in Uttar Pradesh, West UP is Likely to Gain Most

: Infrastructure development is western Uttar Pradesh is likely to get a major boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to launch projects worth Rs 60,000 crores for the state on Sunday. Of the total amount, 53% of the investment has been set for West UP, followed by eastern UP with 23% and central UP with 23%.PM Modi will launch the projects during the first ground breaking ceremony of the projects in the state capital's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Around 80 of the 1,045 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 held in February will also be released on the occasion.Besides the region-wise breakup of the project investments, the official data also states that while central UP will get 21%, Bundelkhand is expected to get only 3% investment.Development of Bundelkhand region along with Eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is considered as the most backward areas of the state, has been on the political agenda of many political parties. However, with time, nearly all the governments have failed to give the region its due.The two regions of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal in the state have been on the development agenda of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and recently PM Modi had also laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway to connect the region with the state capital. However, with persisting levels of lowest percentage of investment in the region, the Bundelkhand region might not get its due development even after decades.As per the official documentation of state government after the 2011 census, West UP had the highest number of registered factories (12.74) per lakh population, followed by central UP with 7.17 registered factories per lakh population. The number of registered factories per lakh population in east UP and Bundelkhand was only 1.75 and 1.43 respectively.