As Political Clashes and Murders Increase, Mamata Banerjee Bans ‘Victory Processions’ in Bengal

The West Bengal chief minister met the family members of a Trinamool Congress candidate who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on June 4 in North 24 Parganas.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Taking serious note of clashes after results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday put a ban on victory processions and rallies across the state.

Addressing the media after meeting the family members of Nirmal Kundu, who was shot dead on June 4 in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas, Banerjee said, “Incidents of clashes and violence have increased in Bengal during victory rallies. Poll results were declared on May 23 and it is already 14 days from now. So, I think victory rallies should be over by now.”

Banerjee said violence had been reported from the districts of Purulia and Bankura as well. “Therefore, I have asked the police and district administration not to give permission for victory rallies anymore. If anyone will try to take out such rallies, then I want the police to take stern action as per law,” she said.

Indirectly referring to the BJP, Banerjee alleged the saffron party that won 18 seats in the state had “indulged in political killings”.

“They vandalised the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. I asked the police to hunt down the conspirator behind these killings,” she said.

Since the Lok Sabha poll results were declared, several incidents of violence have been reported in the state, with the BJP and Trinamool workers clashing with each other. Over the last month, four persons were killed and several others injured, mainly in Jangalmahal, South Bengal and in North 24 Parganas.

The latest political killing was reported at Nimta on Tuesday night when TMC leader Kundu was shot in the head by two bike-borne assailants. While Kundu was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police in Nimta have arrested two suspects in connection.

Banerjee on Thursday met Kundu’s family and ordered the CID to take charge of the case. Condemning the murder, Banerjee asked police not to give any permission for victory rallies in Bengal.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

