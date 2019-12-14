Take the pledge to vote

As Prices Soar to Rs 150 in Hyderabad, Man Caught Stealing Onions on CCTV from Woman Vendor's Cart

The woman told police that around 15-20 kg of the stored bulb was found missing from the pushcart but later said she was not interested in filing a formal complaint.

PTI

December 14, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
As Prices Soar to Rs 150 in Hyderabad, Man Caught Stealing Onions on CCTV from Woman Vendor's Cart
Hyderabad: About 15-20 kg of onions, whose prices have skyrocketed, were allegedly stolen from a woman vendor's pushcart with the act caught on camera, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and the woman found the onions missing from her pushcart on Friday morning, police said.

However, no case was registered as the woman did not file any complaint, Chikkadpally Police Station Inspector P Shiva Shankar Rao said.

A CCTV footage showed an unidentified man parking his two-wheeler and then opening the gunny bag covers kept on the pushcart and later putting the onions from a basket into his bag and later driving away.

The woman told police that around 15-20 kg of the stored bulb was found missing from the pushcart but later said she was not interested in filing a formal complaint, police said.

Onion prices at the retail market in Hyderabad hover between Rs 40-Rs 150 per kg depending on the quality.

