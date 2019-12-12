As Protests Rage in Northeast, TV Channels Cautioned Against Content Likely to Incite Violence
The advisory was issued after some TV channels beamed footage of violent protests in the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.
Protesters throw stones at police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to private satellite TV channels to be particularly cautious about airing content that is likely to incite violence, promote "anti-national attitudes" and contain anything affecting the integrity of the nation.
On various occasions in the past, the ministry has issued advisories for private satellite TV channels to broadcast content strictly in adherence to the programme and advertising codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the rules framed thereafter, it said.
The advisory reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content that is likely to encourage or incite violence, contains anything against maintenance of law and order or promotes "anti-national attitudes".
It also cautioned against content having anything affecting the integrity of the nation.
The advisory asked the channels to ensure that no such content, which is violative of these codes, is telecast. "All private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure strict compliance with the above," the advisory read.
