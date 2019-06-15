As Protests Rage, Mamata Banerjee Claims Doctors Refused to Meet Her, Says ESMA Won't be Invoked
Urging the doctors to resume duty, Banerjee said the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) won’t be invoked against the protesting doctors.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: With the doctors’ protest in Kolkata continuing unabated, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she wanted to speak to the doctors on day 2 of the protest, but they refused.
"I wanted to speak to the agitating doctors the very next day. They refused to speak to me. I was humiliated but never spoke of this before," Banerjee said.
Urging the doctors to resume duty, Banerjee said the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) won’t be invoked against the protesting doctors. She also said the government is taking necessary steps to prevents incidents of violence against the doctors.
“We have already adhered to all legitimate demands and are open to any other additional demands that may be there... We want an amicable solution to this problem,” Banerjee said. She said the administration is showing patience in the situation.
She said the doctors' agitation is causing inconvenience to the patients across the state. "People are dying. I went to SSKM to see whether the Emergency Unit was operational. I was humiliated by the doctors, they misbehaved. Yet, I asked police to not take any action against them," Banerjee claimed.
The medical fraternity in Kolkata has been at loggerheads with the government after two junior doctors were assaulted by the kin of a patient who died at the NRS Hospital over alleged negligence. One of them, Dr Paribaha Mukhopadhyay, was critically injured and has been undergoing treatment at Kolkata's Institute of Neurosciences. He is now said to be in a stable condition.
