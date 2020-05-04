Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

As Queues Seen Outside Liquor Shops, Gautam Gambhir Rues Delhi Chose 'Jaam' over 'Jaan'

The cricketer-turned-MP posted a couple of photos supposedly from outside a Delhi liquor shop where neither the five-people norm was being followed nor social distancing being practised.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2020, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Queues Seen Outside Liquor Shops, Gautam Gambhir Rues Delhi Chose 'Jaam' over 'Jaan'
People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

New Delhi: After much of Delhi descended on the streets on Monday morning for their bottle of liquor with instances of serpentine queues against all norms of social distancing, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lamented the city has chosen alcohol over life.

The cricketer-turned-MP posted a couple of photos supposedly from outside a Delhi liquor shop where neither the five-people norm was being followed nor social distancing being practised.

"Today, alcohol has become more necessary for Delhi than life. Embarrassing images," Gambhir said in a tweet in Hindi.

This comes closely on heels of Lt Governor Anil Baijal taking cognizance of such blatant violations and directing the city government and police to ensure compliance with social distancing norms in the third phase of nationwide lockdown that began on Monday.

"Advised for comprehensive planning and close coordination with Resident Commissioners for interstate movement strictly as per directions of MHA... Advised the CS and Delhi Police to ensure compliance with social distancing and take strict actions against violators," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

At many places outside liquor shops in Delhi, there was no clear demarcation, neither were people engaged to ensure that the buyers follow lockdown rules that continue to be in force.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,147,845

    +40,793*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,529,408

    +66,726*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,133,538

    +22,819*  

  • Total DEATHS

    248,025

    +3,114*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres