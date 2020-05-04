As Queues Seen Outside Liquor Shops, Gautam Gambhir Rues Delhi Chose 'Jaam' over 'Jaan'

New Delhi: After much of Delhi descended on the streets on Monday morning for their bottle of liquor with instances of serpentine queues against all norms of social distancing, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lamented the city has chosen alcohol over life.

The cricketer-turned-MP posted a couple of photos supposedly from outside a Delhi liquor shop where neither the five-people norm was being followed nor social distancing being practised.

"Today, alcohol has become more necessary for Delhi than life. Embarrassing images," Gambhir said in a tweet in Hindi.

This comes closely on heels of Lt Governor Anil Baijal taking cognizance of such blatant violations and directing the city government and police to ensure compliance with social distancing norms in the third phase of nationwide lockdown that began on Monday.

"Advised for comprehensive planning and close coordination with Resident Commissioners for interstate movement strictly as per directions of MHA... Advised the CS and Delhi Police to ensure compliance with social distancing and take strict actions against violators," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

At many places outside liquor shops in Delhi, there was no clear demarcation, neither were people engaged to ensure that the buyers follow lockdown rules that continue to be in force.

