As Rain Brings Relief from Heat in Delhi, Traffic Worsens
The downpour contributed to traffic snarls at major intersections in the national capital, including Dhaula Kuan, Nagloi, Najafgarh road, Delhi Cantt, Ring road and the Badarpur area among others.
New Delhi: Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to heavy rains in some parts of the city which brought down the minimum temperature to three notches below the normal, even as the humidity level shot to 100 per cent.
The downpour also contributed to traffic snarls at major intersections in the national capital, including Dhaula Kuan, Nagloi, Najafgarh road, Delhi Cantt, Ring road and the Badarpur area among others.
"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 24.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a Meteorological Department official said. The humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent.
The Safdarjung observatory received 21.6 mm rainfall, while 16.8 mm rainfall was recorded by the Palam observatory. The Ridge area, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatory recorded 15.1 mm, 18.2 mm and 12.1 mm rainfall respectively.
The weatherman has predicted continuous downpour for the day with the possibility of maximum and minimum temperatures, settling at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.
On Tuesday, the city had recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, and a low of 24 degrees Celsius.
The IMD on July 5 declared the onset of the monsoon over the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches the city by June 29.
