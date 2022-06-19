As Rain Havoc Continues in Meghalaya, CM Sangma Inspects NH-6, Says 'Hopeful of Some Restoration in 24 Hours'

Amid rain havoc in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking financial assistance amounting to Rs 300 crore.

CM Sangma, who inspected the damaged portion of the NH–6 connecting Silchar to Shillong at Lum Shnong in East Jaintia Hills said, “Efforts are being made to restore the road link in the next 48–72 hours.”

“All efforts are being made to restore the entire damaged portion of the road to ensure accessibility. However, there is a huge challenge, as rain is not stopping. As the rain recedes and the flow of the water is diverted, the affected area can be restored,” the Chief Minister said.

At LumShnong, water from the hills has been gushing through the road, which has damaged the NH-6 and is affecting restoration works. Work is underway to divert flow of the water.

He said that in the next 24 hours, efforts will be made to ensure that light motor vehicles are able to ply on the road and if the rain receded in the next 48-72, hours movement of essential vehicles may start too.

Approximately, more than a 1,000 loaded trucks are stranded along both sides of the road, from Assam and Meghalaya.

The chief minister also held a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Khliehriat with administration officials and took stock of the situation in the district.

Sangma will visit Mawsynram on Monday and on Tuesday is leaving for Garo Hills to take stock of the situation. The leader, along with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday inspected the damaged portion of the NH – 6 at Lum Shnong in East Jaintia Hills in presence of district administration officials, PWD Engineers and NHAI officials.

The road communication between Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya to three neighbouring States of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura has been disrupted for the past three days due to multiple landslides in LumShnong area.

An alternative route has been identified via Star Cement Premises in LumShnong, which has been open only for light motor vehicles. During his visit to the affected area, the Chief Minister interacted with truck drivers, who have been stranded in the area and assured them that the administration will extend all possible support.

“The rain has been unprecedented, in some areas, it has broken records of the past 40 years. This is real heavy rain, which was not expected. Major roads in highways and important roads in rural areas, bridges have been damaged in the rains. There has been a huge impact as far as damages is concerned and the financial implication will be very high. There has been a huge impact for the livelihood of the people as well, including damages to livestock, farming activities across the State,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Government will take some time to assess the extent of damages. He further informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been apprised of the situation.

“We have taken steps to assess the damages but it will take some time. The Government of India will also be sending a team to assess the damages,” he added.

