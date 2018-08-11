As Rain-hit Kerala Battles Floods, Commoners Turn Heroes

As Kerala reels under heavy floods across several districts, few heroes are winning hearts too.Twenty-eight-year-old Vishnu Kachhawa, a migrant labour, is donating blankets to those affected by the floods and are now stationed at a relief camp in Kannur district.Vishnu, who sells blankets from door-to-door in Iritty, donated all 50 blankets from his stock to the flood relief camp at Adichukootti Government School, Mangad.Vishnu hails from Madhya Pradesh and has been selling blankets in Kerala for over ten years.“Kannur is my second home, Kerala has given me everything, a place to stay, a livelihood, supplies for my family, a good upbringing for my children and really good climate. I am seeing Kerala in such agony for the first time and I can’t afford to watch people suffer. So I gave them what I have,” Vishnu told Manorama News.In another incident, Kanhaiya Kumar, a rescue operation officer risked his own life as he crossed the Cheruthoni Bridge to rescue a child seconds before the bridge got submerged in water.On Friday, after Kanhaiya received a wireless message to take the kid suffering from high fever to a hospital. He was left with no time when he received the call and he crossed the bridge running while holding the kid in his arms.The incident happened when the fifth shutter of the Idukki dam was opened.At least 37 people have died so far in Kerala and several thousands have been rendered homeless as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the last 4 days across the state. People in different parts of the state have been shifted to relief camps after rainwater entered their houses.