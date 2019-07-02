As Rains Claim 35 Lives in Maharashtra, Mumbai Left Paralysed Once Again After Deluge

Mumbai: Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in the rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights cancelled.

According to official, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am on Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. Barring the 2005 flooding of Mumbai, the highest rainfall in a single day in the metropolis was on July 5, 1974. The rainfall recorded by the Santa Cruz observatory on that day was also 375.2 mm.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy rains for Tuesday, the authorities declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses.

Twenty-one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad early on Tuesday following overnight rains. The injured were admitted to civic-run hospitals and 15 of them were discharged after primary treatment.

Efforts by rescue workers to get a 15-year-old girl out of the debris of the wall which collapsed in Malad, proved futile as she was brought out dead.

In another incident, two persons died in Malad after they were locked up in a car flooded with rainwater. One person was electrocuted in Vile Parle and a security guard was killed in a wall collapse in suburban Mulund.

In Pune, six labourers were killed and three injured after a wall collapsed in Ambegaon area late Monday night. Wall collapse in Kalyan in Thane district early Tuesday killed three people, officials said. In Buldhana district, a 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning.

At least 203 flights were cancelled and several others diverted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to inclement weather. "A total of 203 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport due to inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway for operations," an airport official said.

The main runway of the Mumbai airport is likely to remain closed for flight operations till Thursday as it will take more time to remove a SpiceJet plane that was stuck partially on the runway on Monday, according to officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) later issued safety directions to airlines in the wake of multiple incidents of planes overshooting runways while operating amidst bad weather conditions. "Aircraft operations during monsoon season poses challenges, which of late have resulted in a number of occurrences," it said in a circular.

Citizens rescued, exams postponed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the BMC Disaster Management control room and took stock of the situation in Mumbai with civic officials. He reviewed issues like railway traffic, road traffic movement, and areas where more focus and assistance is required, with BMC and Mumbai Police officials.

"As a precautionary measure and as per IMD advisory on heavy rains, we declared holiday on Tuesday," Fadnavis said. "We need to remain alert for the next two days."

The Mumbai University also postponed the exam of B.Sc Computer Science for first and second-year students due to heavy rains, an official said.

As rains continued to lash the city, water logging was reported at Airport Colony, Vakola Junction, Postal colony, near Chunabhatti Railway station and Vakola road, a BMC official said.

Over 1,000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, to prevent any untoward incidents due to an overflowing Mithi river, he said.

A Central Railway (CR) official said CR personnel, with the help of RPF jawans, rescued thousands of passengers stranded in local trains and served them tea, biscuits and other food items at stations. A senior official of the Western Railway said its suburban services are running between Churchgate and Virar even if the frequency was less.

Many long-distance trains of the central and western railway were either cancelled or terminated ahead of final destination due to heavy rainfall, the official said.

Power utility companies have also suspended the supply in some suburban areas of Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

The monsoon was active over the entire north Konkan belt, including Mumbai, with IMD predicting heavy to very rainfall over most places and extremely heavy rain at a few places. The rainfall is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours in Mumbai and suburbs.

The disaster management cell of BMC received over 3,593 complaints, including those about waterlogging, wall collapses and tree branches falling, on their Helpline 1916.

"The next two days are going to be very critical to us and our machinery is geared to face any eventuality during excessive rains," said BMC additional commissioner Ashwini Joshi.

All the 1,400 dewatering pumps of BMC were deployed at 53 flood-prone spots, including 22 chronic spots and assistant municipal commissioners have been asked to supervise their territory, she said.

Joshi blamed "geographic phenomena" for water-logging in the city and said the BMC's monsoon preparedness was up to the mark. "Heavy rains in a short period of time coupled with high tide in the city resulted in water-logging in several areas," she said.

Opposition hits out

Meanwhile, Opposition parties lashed out at the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP for the loss of lives due to wall collapse incidents in Mumbai and Pune and attributed them to "corruption".

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan alleged that Bandra's Kala Nagar, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resides, faced waterlogging and demanded the saffron party, which heads the BMC, apologise to citizens for "submerging" the city.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde criticised the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP combine over waterlogging in Mumbai and demanded structural audits of roads, bridges and buildings in Mumbai following the wall collapse incidents. The former Maharashtra chief minister also demanded that the government take steps on a war-footing to ensure those stranded are taken to safer places.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said that different governing agencies working in Mumbai should stop blaming each other for waterlogging and potholes in Mumbai.

"It is the failure of the government...People are least bothered about on whose roads (whether of BMC or MMRDA) there are potholes? Issues of coordination (among agencies) should be solved at the chief minister's level," Chavan added.

(With inputs from agencies)