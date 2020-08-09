As Rajnath Singh Puts Focus on Self Reliance, Full List of Defence Items on Which Embargo Applies

In a major announcement on Sunday morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Ministry of Defence was ready for a big push to the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative and would introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. In addition to putting these items on a 'negative list', Singh said that "contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years".
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’," Singh tweeted.
Here’s the full list of items on the defence embargo list:
With effect from December 2020
1. 120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition
2. 7.62x51 Sniper Rifle
3. Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)
4. Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)
5. Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant)
6. Shipborne Cruise Missiles
7. Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant)
8. Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets
9. Battalion Support Weapons Simulators
10. Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training
11. Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training
12. Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon
13. Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)
14. 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer
15. Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control
Radar (ADFCR)
16. Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90
17. Shipborne Close in Weapon System
18. Bullet Proof Jackets
19. Ballistic Helmets
20. Missile Destroyers
21. Multi-Purpose Vessel
22. Offshore Patrol Vessel
23. Next Generation Missile Vessels
24. Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts
25. Water Jet Fast Attack Craft
26. Ammunition Barges
27. 50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs
28. Survey Vessels
29. Floating Dock
30. Diving Support Vessels
31. Pollution Control Vessels
32. Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers
33. Shipborne Medium Range Gun
34. Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes
35. Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts
36. All variants of Depth Charges
37. Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships
38. Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar
39. Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft
40. Anti-Submarine Rocket
41. Chaff Rockets
42. Chaff Rocket Launcher
43. Integrated Ship’s Bridge System
44. Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content
45. Light Combat Helicopters
46. General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg
47. Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft
48. Ground Based Mobile ELINT System
49. Transport Aircraft (Light)
50. GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals
51. Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft
52. Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System
53. Low Level Transportable Radar
54. High Power Radar (HPR)
55. CBRN Detection & Monitoring System
56. CBRN Decontamination & Protection System
57. Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2
58. Dragunov Upgrade System
59. PKMG Upgrade System
60. Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles
61. Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence
62. Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers
63. Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6
64. Fixed Wing Mini UAVs
65. 500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges
66. Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN
67. Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)
68. Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs
69. Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns
70. Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)
71. Light Machine Gun
72. 125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition
73. Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm
74. 30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems
75. Mine Fragmentation
76. Mine Anti-tank
77. Mine Anti-Personnel Blast
78. Multipurpose Grenade
79. Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application
80. Conventional Submarines
December 2022 Onwards
81. 40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)
82. Lightweight Rocket Launcher
83. 155 mm Artillery Ammunition
84. EW Systems
85. Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)
86. GRAD BM Rocket
87. 30MM HEI/HET
88. ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)
89. EW Suit for MI-17 V5
90. Communication Satellite GSAT-7C
91. Satellite GSAT 7R
92. Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)
93. Expendable Aerial Targets
94. Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust
95. Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)
96. Close in Weapon System (Land based)
97. 23 mm ZU Ammunitions
98. 30mm VOG 17
99. Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions
100. Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS )
101. Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile