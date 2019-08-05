As Resolution on Kashmir Gets Rajya Sabha Nod, Here's How Parliament of India Votes for Bills
The MPs come from all sides into the chamber and the doors are closed. The votes are recorded by the Automatic Vote Recording Equipment.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: As Rajya Sabha passed the bill pertaining to geographical reconstruction of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with a simple majority, News18 explains the procedure behind voting and how votes are recorded in the Parliament.
As per the rule, the first method used for voting in Parliament is by orally communicating agreement or disagreement with the proposed motion. When a motion is put to vote, the Speaker says, 'Those in the favour of the motion say Aye and those opposing it say No.' According to the voice vote, the Speaker decides whether the Bill is accepted or negated by the House.
However, if a member is not happy with a voice vote, it can be challenged and a division can be asked for. The procedure for division entails the Speaker to announce for the lobbies of Parliament to be cleared. Then the division bell rings continuously for three-and-a-half minutes and so do many connected bells all through Parliament House and Parliament House Annexe.
The MPs come from all sides into the chamber and the doors are closed. The votes are recorded by the Automatic Vote Recording Equipment. In case the Automatic Vote Recording Equipment does not function, as was the case on Monday in Rajya Sabha, members are provided with voting slips where they write their vote. After this, votes are counted and a decision is taken.
