Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

As RTC Strike Rages on, Telangana Govt to Open over 3,000 RTC Routes to Private Bus Operators

The decision to give permissions to private operators on 4000 to 5000 routes will be taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting on November 2.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:October 31, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As RTC Strike Rages on, Telangana Govt to Open over 3,000 RTC Routes to Private Bus Operators
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: As the strike by RTC workers in Telangana’s Hyderabad rages on, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government would soon issue permits to private operators on 3000-4000 bus routes.

The TSRTC workers went on strike almost a month ago after several employees complained of long working hours and tremendous work pressure to meet targets. The government, who refuses to budge to any of the workers’ demands, are now looking to privatize the routes.

According to sources, the decision will be taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting on November 2. “The government may give permissions in 4000 to 5000 routes to private operators.” sources confirmed.

Notifications have already been floated and, according to reports, over 21,000 applications have poured in from private operators.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said in the press conference that the new act implemented by the Centre allows for private operators and stage carriers to operate bus routes.

The government had already chalked out a plans to operate bus routes with 50 per cent RTC buses, 30 hired buses taken on hire but under the state’s supervision and 20 percent buses run by private operators.

According to trade unions, 17 workers have committed suicide in fear of losing their livelihoods. The Chief Minister, however, remains unmoved and illegal and the workers who is not attending the duties are ‘self-dismisses’ and not paid the salaries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram