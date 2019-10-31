As RTC Strike Rages on, Telangana Govt to Open over 3,000 RTC Routes to Private Bus Operators
The decision to give permissions to private operators on 4000 to 5000 routes will be taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting on November 2.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: As the strike by RTC workers in Telangana’s Hyderabad rages on, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government would soon issue permits to private operators on 3000-4000 bus routes.
The TSRTC workers went on strike almost a month ago after several employees complained of long working hours and tremendous work pressure to meet targets. The government, who refuses to budge to any of the workers’ demands, are now looking to privatize the routes.
According to sources, the decision will be taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting on November 2. “The government may give permissions in 4000 to 5000 routes to private operators.” sources confirmed.
Notifications have already been floated and, according to reports, over 21,000 applications have poured in from private operators.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said in the press conference that the new act implemented by the Centre allows for private operators and stage carriers to operate bus routes.
The government had already chalked out a plans to operate bus routes with 50 per cent RTC buses, 30 hired buses taken on hire but under the state’s supervision and 20 percent buses run by private operators.
According to trade unions, 17 workers have committed suicide in fear of losing their livelihoods. The Chief Minister, however, remains unmoved and illegal and the workers who is not attending the duties are ‘self-dismisses’ and not paid the salaries.
