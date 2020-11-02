As Schools Reopen, Reduced Capacity and Immunity Boosters are New Normal

Schools in Uttar Pradesh that are outside containment zone reopened for classes 9 to 12 from October 19, along with the schools in Punjab. Now, other states like Assam, Andhra Pradesh have reopened schools from today i.e. Monday.

The schools in most states were shut for almost six seven months, though classes continued online. With strict guidelines of social distancing, acquiring parental consent and staggered entry the schools planned reopening from today. The centrally run Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya have also decided to reopen the schools only for classes 9 to 12, November 2 onwards.

Assam

Schools have reopened in Assam starts on Monday with parents’ consent taken beforehand. The students of class 6 and above would be starting classes early in the morning. The timings of the two classes has been set apart to ensure social distancing. The classes will be held in two batches- one from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and the next from 1:30 to 4:30 pm with limited number of students, preferably 25.

Students in class 6, 8 and 12 are going to attend schools on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, while students of classes 7, 9, and 11 are going to attend classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On October 17 CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that educational institutions will open from class 6 to postgraduate level with certain restrictions in place. The education department has been instructed to ensure that students are given Iron and folic acid tablets to boost their immunity.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh schools are reopening in a phased manner with full precautions in place. The seating capacity has been reduced to 16 students. The classes are going to happen only on alternate days for the students of classes 9 and 10 who join from November 2. With limited number of students in attendance the timing of classes is from 9:15 am to 1:45 pm. The schools have to ensure social distancing norms and masks for everyone.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand the government has decided to reopen schools from classes 10 to 12. Parental consent is mandatory. All schools are expected to follow the SOPs and guidelines for re-opening of schools issued by the government. Basic hygiene has to be maintained.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh the government has decided to reopen schools on a regular basis. The schools reopen for students from 9 am to 12 pm, however, the consent of parents is mandatory for students who want to attend school. In this time the attendance of a student is not compulsory. The schools have to follow the SOPS and COVID19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In November some more states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha have decided to reopen schools from November 16 onwards.