Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

As Shards of Beer Bottles Pose Threat to Animals in Mount Abu, Authorities to Promote Beer Cans

Sub Divisional Officer (Mount Abu) Ravindra Goswami told PTI that empty beer bottles are usually dumped in forest areas and water bodies in large numbers.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Shards of Beer Bottles Pose Threat to Animals in Mount Abu, Authorities to Promote Beer Cans
Mount Abu (Image for representation)
Loading...

Mount Abu: With shards of beer bottles posing a threat to wild animals in Mount Abu, the district administration has launched an initiative to promote beer cans instead of bottles.

Sub Divisional Officer (Mount Abu) Ravindra Goswami told PTI that empty beer bottles are usually dumped in forest areas and water bodies in large numbers.

When Nakki Lake was cleaned sometime back, thousands of empty beer bottles were recovered from it and three tractors had to be used to shift the bottles, he added.

Glass shards from broken are also found scattered in the Mount Abu wildlife sanctuary area which harms wild animals like sloth bears and causes problems for tourists.

The officer said a meeting was held with liquor shop licensees recently where they agreed upon the new arrangement which was taken in the interest of ecology and tourism.

There are five licensees in Mount Abu and on average 40,000-50,000 bottles are sold every month.

"There are companies which sell beer in both bottles and cans and we have requested the licensees to push the sale of cans. Bottles will be sold of only those companies which do not sell cans," the official said.

He said the customer will be charged an extra Rs 20 for each bottle which will be refunded if the empty bottles are returned. They would be suitably disposed of later, Goswami said, adding that ragpickers will be given an incentive for collecting unbroken bottles.

He said the administration aimed to bring down the use of beer bottles by at least half in the next few months.

Mount Abu, located at a height of 1,220 meters on the Aravalli mountain range, is visited by lakhs of tourists every year and the footfall is higher during summers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram