News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»As Smog Covers Mumbai, B-Towners Complain About City's Air Quality
1-MIN READ

As Smog Covers Mumbai, B-Towners Complain About City's Air Quality

Mumbai Monorail passes through a slum area on a smoggy morning in Mumbai, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Mumbai Monorail passes through a slum area on a smoggy morning in Mumbai, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

B-Towners have started complaining about the city's air quality on social media.

The Mumbai air is currently filled with smog, which is making the residents uncomfortable. The absence of cold in winter season only adds to the discomfort.

B-Towners have started complaining about the city's air quality on social media.

"There is no clean air in Mumbai, just a lousy heavy dusty smog!!" Juhi Chawla expressed on Twitter on Sunday along with a few pictures of the city's skyline.

Other celebrities have also reacted to the city's air quality in the last one week.

"The air quality in #Mumbai has been worse than #Delhi. It is a myth that only North India suffers poor #AQI. Some of the biggest contributors to #airpollution are waste burning, construction dust, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions. #BeatAirPollution," Dia Mirza tweeted on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the city's skyline on his Twitter, Ranvir Shorey wrote on Friday: "Can someone tell me what is this white haze covering #Mumbai, and how long it's going to last? Cause it's been here all of this year, and it's getting me down! #weather."


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...