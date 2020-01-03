Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As Sri Lanka Extends Free Visa Scheme, Here's a Look at Nations that Offer Hassle-free Entry to Indians

The free-visa regime has been started in order to recover the losses suffered by the country’s tourism sector following the Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
As Sri Lanka Extends Free Visa Scheme, Here's a Look at Nations that Offer Hassle-free Entry to Indians
Representative Image (Reuters).

New Year 2020 brings in some good news for Indian passport holders. Sri Lankan Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has confirmed that the government is in the process of drafting a Cabinet proposal to extend the free-visa regime till April 30.

The free-visa regime has been started in order to recover the losses suffered by the country’s tourism sector following the Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019.

Sri Lanka granted free visas to travellers from 49 countries, including India, for a period of six months from August 1, 2019.

However, not just Sri Lanka, if you are an Indian passport holder here are other nations that offer a visa-free visit:

Brazil: Back in October 2019, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said the South American nation will drop its visa requirement for Indian tourists or business passport holders. It has also ended visa requirements for tourists and businesspeople from the US, China, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Myanmar: Travelling to Myanmar will now be a cakewalk for Indian passport holders. The South Asian country has made is acceptable to display your e-visa at the checkpost while driving. A traveller can get the e-visa in two days. Other countries offering e-visa facility to Indian passports are Bahrain, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Georgia, Guinea-Bissau among others.

Zimbabwe: Another nation that can be in the list of Indian passport holders is Zimbabwe. You can now get visa on arrival in this beautiful country.

El Salvador: If you are planning to visit to El Salvador with an Indian passport, you do not require a visa. However, a visitor can stay up to a maximum of 90 days from the date of entry.

Fiji: This island nation offers a stay for a duration of up to four months on Indian passport.

Indians passport holders can also avail visa-on-arrival facility in a number of countries, including Bolivia, Cambodia, Dominica, Ecuador, Jordan, Kenya and Laos.

If you are an Indian passport holder, you do not visa to visit Maldives, Mauritius, Bhutan, Haiti, Indonesia, Micronesia, Jamaica, Nepal and Senegal.

What are you waiting for? Go on a holiday.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

