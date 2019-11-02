Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

As Strike Enters Day 29, Telangana RTC Unions to Seek Centre's Intervention

The strike by the employees entered the 29th day on Saturday. Employees and workers unions of TSRTC had started the indefinite strike over the demand for a merger of the corporation with the government among others.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Strike Enters Day 29, Telangana RTC Unions to Seek Centre's Intervention
Thousands attend the rally, Sakalajanula Samara Bheri by TSRTC employees unions at Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (PTI)

Hyderabad: With no apparent solution in sight to their nearly one-month old stir, the agitating unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday

announced a series of programmes to highlight their demands.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashwathama Reddy leader of the Join Action Committee of RTC unions said they were planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek Centre's intervention into the issue between them and the government.

"We will organise Sadak bandh on November 5. On November 9 will call for Chalo Tank Bund. Meanwhile, on November 4 or 5 we are planning to go to Delhi and meet Amit Shah and other leaders seeking their intervention," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the strike by the employees entered the 29th day on Saturday. Employees and workers unions of TSRTC started the indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call given by the JAC of TSRTC, demanding merger of the corporation with the government among others.

The striking employees, workers of opposition parties and others have been organising protests in support of their demands and against the TRS government since then. They adopted various forms of protest, including 'Swachh Bharat', 'Jala Deeksha' (standing in water bodies for sometime) and symbolically seeking alms at different places.

Ruling out the merger of the corporation with the government, Rao had termed the employees' stir as "illegal" and said it caused immense inconvenience to the public. The Telangana High Court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions relating to the strike.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram