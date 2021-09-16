As Telangana Celebrates 2-crore mark in Covid-19 Vaccination, HC Questions Preparedness for 3rd Wave

Hyderabad: After Telangana archived a remarkable two-crore mark in Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday, the state government announced a fresh target of reaching another crore vaccinations by September end. The health department is coordinating with other departments to ensure that people are vaccinated across the state.

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has told the authorities that at least three lakh vaccinations be done ever day day from September 15, the health wing has intensified measures to give jabs to more people.

On the other hand, the high court hit out at the health staff for not being ready with a plan to tackle a potential a third wave as schools and colleges opened in the state.

The court said it will intervene in the matter if the government fails to prepare an action plan. It also directed a report of plan to check third wave by September 22.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, said the state has so far vaccinated two crore people in a short period. At a special meeting at BRKR Bhavan, he cut a cake to mark the achievement of 2 crore vaccination mark in Telangana. He gave attributed the success to the health workers and other wings.

Kumar said two crore vaccinations were possible due to efforts made by the state health department, GHMC and district officials. He applauded the officials concerned and asked them to continue the drive to cover one more crore people by month end. He added that the officials have been tirelessly working on the vaccination drive for eligible persons.

The vaccination process started in January this year and administration of one crore doses was completed on June 25, that is, in 165 days. To reach a total of two crore doses, it took 78 days.

2021.

The chief secretary said that government is planning to achieve the target of one more crore doses in the state by September end. Speaking at a video conference, he said that 1.45 crore people got their first dose and 55 lakh got their second one.

There are about 2.80 crore youth in the state who are above the age of 18 years. Of them, 2.17 crore have been administered vaccine.

Sources told News18 that 52 per cent of the people have been covered by at least one dose. In GHMC, almost all people are vaccinated with the first dose and vaccine was administered to 38 lakh persons from high exposure groups.

Those who attended the video conference included Secretary Health AM Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Special Secretary to Finance Ronald Rose, DPE Sarfaraj Ahmed, DPH Dr. G.Srinivas

Rao, and OSD to chief minister Dr. Gangadhar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here