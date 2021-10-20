CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#Samsung
Home » News » India » As Telangana CM Announces War on Drugs, Cops Seize 8 Kg Ganja in RTC Bus at Narketpally
1-MIN READ

As Telangana CM Announces War on Drugs, Cops Seize 8 Kg Ganja in RTC Bus at Narketpally

The police arrested the person and registered a case. (REUTERS)

The police arrested the person and registered a case. (REUTERS)

A man was getting the contraband from Vishakapatnam and meant to supply it to Maharashtra.

The police on Wednesday seized about 8 kilos of Ganja from a person in an RTC bus at Narketpally near Hyderabad. After getting some information, the police conducted a ride on a bus at Narketpally which was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

A man was getting the contraband from Vishakapatnam and meant to supply it to Maharashtra. The police arrested the person and registered a case.

On the other hand, the State government has held a key meeting to check the menace of contraband of any genre. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has conducted a review meeting to put an end to such illegal use and cultivation of such items including ganja, opium, narcotics or any others.

The CM has directed the police and excise officials to get their acts together to put an end to the production, supply and export of the Ganja or any other such items.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 20, 2021, 21:27 IST