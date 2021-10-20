As Telangana CM Announces War on Drugs, Cops Seize 8 Kg Ganja in RTC Bus at Narketpally

The police on Wednesday seized about 8 kilos of Ganja from a person in an RTC bus at Narketpally near Hyderabad. After getting some information, the police conducted a ride on a bus at Narketpally which was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

A man was getting the contraband from Vishakapatnam and meant to supply it to Maharashtra. The police arrested the person and registered a case.

On the other hand, the State government has held a key meeting to check the menace of contraband of any genre. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has conducted a review meeting to put an end to such illegal use and cultivation of such items including ganja, opium, narcotics or any others.

The CM has directed the police and excise officials to get their acts together to put an end to the production, supply and export of the Ganja or any other such items.

