As Telangana Enters Lockdown 2.0, Workers, Traders Seek Relaxation of Norms

After the cabinet decision the state government today enforced Lockdown 2.0 in Telangana and closed all the shops and business establishments as per guidelines making the workers, traders feel a pinch and seek a relaxation of timings due to loss of livelihood.

As per the guidelines from the government and DGP Mahender Reddy, the police personnel and officials are monitoring the lockdown strictly and averting people from moving on the roads. The people were allowed to purchase essential commodities for four hours from 6 am to 10 am.

At several places, the people were seen objecting to the sudden lockdown as it denied and deprived them of work and livelihood.

The same is the case with small businesses and traders who could not sell the essentials, vegetables, and fruits after 10 am. While there were several people trying to catch the buses and other means of transport to their destinations, laborers and workers of other states suffered the problem.

The government-enforced lockdown 2.0 has offered an exemption to some of the emergency services, government offices with 33 percent staff, private hospitals with passes, and other offices by following curbs, and print and electronic media are allowed to work as usual.

Top police officials gave instructions to personnel to adhere to the norms and check-up each and every vehicle and then allow people for emergency services.

With lockdown 2.0 came into force on day one the people were seen struggling to cope up with the hardship and ordeal

Telangana state has joined the southern states which have already been imposing the lockdown 2.0 as so many other states across the country are doing so.

There were serpentine queues at some of the wine shops during early hours as they were seen on Monday evening as transportation services like RTC buses, Metro Rail, autos, and cabs were allowed till 10 am.

The sudden lockdown forced the people to rush to nearby grocery shops and be seen jostling to get their essentials. On the other hand, those workers and people who came from neighboring districts and villages found it hard to get back.

Several youth and workers were seen arguing against the sudden lockdown 2.0 decision of the government as it deprived them of food, income, and shelter. The people were seen facing the pinch of lockdown 2.0 as it became compulsory to tackle virus spread.

The sudden lockdown 2.0 without prior information hit us hard as there is no succor, relief, and help or essential and money from the government a few workers deplored in the city.

They sought the government where to live if the lockdown imposed came and we came to the city as there was no work in our villages.

After the high court passed strictures of sudden lockdown, on poor curbs amid pandemic and cases surge, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during cabinet meeting took the decision for the clampdown 2.0 for 10 days to contain the virus spread.

Though he does not like the cases surge and the need to curb the pandemic spread we are taking this decision, KCR stated.

The state officials informed the people through lockdown 2.0 guidelines about exemptions such as – government departments as per norms, agriculture, allied sector, fertilizers, medical shops, hospitals, petrol pumps and vaccination, and vehicles for emergency services. It barred the cinema halls, function halls, pubs, and parks.

The top cops monitored the traffic movements on day one of lockdown 2.0 include CP Anjani Kumar at Charminar, CP, Sajjannar at Madhapur area, and CP Mahesh at the Uppal area.

