The farmers of Rajasthan’s Dausa district are struggling with wheat production. The farming community, which survives on the cultivation of wheat, is worried because of the change in the colour of the crop leaves. Over the weeks, wheat farmers have noticed that the colour of wheat leaves has changed from green to yellow. Rajesh Meena, who is a Jobner in Jaipur, clarified that the drop in temperature has affected the wheat leaves.

He also shared a way to control the yellowing of wheat leaves. He said wheat crops can be sprayed with 2% urea or fertilised with gypsum and a urea solution. Furthermore, farmers can also irrigate the crop to protect them from excessive cold. Let’s get to the bottom of what’s causing the wheat leaves to turn yellow.

Nitrogen deficit is observed as a crop begins to grow in the spring season. In the growing season, when temperatures are low, the soil’s metabolised activity results in insufficiency. A lack of nitrogen results in the plant’s overall yellowing, with the lower leaves turning yellow and dying from the leaf tips.

Insufficient fertiliser rates, application issues, applying nitrogen too late, strong rains that cause leaching, saturated soils that produce denitrification, and the presence of a lot of crop residue — all of which immobilise nitrogen — are the main reasons for Nitrogen deficit.

The crop’s need for sulphur rises in the spring when it embarks on reproductive growth. Low quantities of organic matter might make deficiencies more prevalent, especially in sandier soil types or fields that have seen erosion. The slower rate of sulphur release from organic matter in soils can also cause yellowing. Sulfur insufficiency, however, differs from nitrogen deficiency in which the entire plant is pale and has a larger degree of chlorosis (plant yellowing).

Other reasons can be due to dry soils, later sowing, waterlogging, or elevated crown height caused by shallow planting depth or excessive residue in the root zone. It is common for some of the lower canopy leaves to experience senescence and perish after the winter, sometimes because they transferred nutrients to the new growth, and sometimes for other natural reasons. The lower wheat canopy starts to yellow as a result of this.

