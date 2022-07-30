CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#BengalSSCScam#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » As Thackerays' 'Soft Hindutva' Fails to Strike Chord, Aaditya May be Face of 'New Sena'. This Video Shows
1-MIN READ

As Thackerays' 'Soft Hindutva' Fails to Strike Chord, Aaditya May be Face of 'New Sena'. This Video Shows

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has been organising Nistha Yatra to display his political clout in Mumbai. (File photo/PTI)

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has been organising Nistha Yatra to display his political clout in Mumbai. (File photo/PTI)

Aaditya Thackeray has been organising the Nistha Yatra to display his political clout in Mumbai weeks after Eknath Shinde camp broke away from Shiv Sena to head a new government in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray recently stopped his speech midway in Mumbai for a few minutes for the “Azaan” or the prayer call to continue. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place when Aaditya Thackeray was addressing a meeting in Dilip Lande’s constituency Chandivali.

In the video, Aaditya could be seen speaking before the Azaan began. But, while the Azaan continues to play, he paused for two minutes and then he resumed his speech thereafter.

It is also seen as a move to reach out to the minorities by the Shiv Sena amid allegations from the former ally BJP of departing from its Hindutva stand and the ideology of its founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Interestingly, the incident also comes months after the recent loudspeaker controversy, which was recently triggered in Maharashtra by Raj Thackeray, who demanded a ban on the use of loudspeakers. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was in power in Maharashtra, was against the controversy.

The junior Thackeray has been organising the Nistha Yatra to display his political clout in Mumbai weeks after Eknath Shinde camp broke away from the party to head a new government in alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra.

In the first phase of the yatra, an outreach programme for Sena workers, Aaditya will be visiting parts of Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad districts and meet the cadre besides addressing rallies at a few places.

Aaditya, who is also the head of the party’s youth wing, has been holding rallies in Mumbai to keep the party cadre intact.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 30, 2022, 15:40 IST
last updated:July 30, 2022, 15:40 IST