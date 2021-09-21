As Things Settle in Punjab, Gandhi Family Reaches Shimla

Days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Shimla, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also arrived in the city on Monday. While Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived on Monday morning, Rahul reached the city at 3 PM. The Gandhi family will be staying here for the next few days. Priyanka, the Congress National General Secretary, had reached Shimla on September 18 with her husband and children. The family is staying at her Chara Bada residence.

According to the sources, Sonia Gandhi left for Shimla by road and reached Priyanka’s residence at around 11 am. Sources said that Sonia is on a personal tour and she will be staying in Shimla for two days with other family members.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi reached Shimla by road after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi. On September 19, senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as state chief minister. The Congress party shocked everyone after appointing Channi as Chief Minister, the first Dalit head of the state.

According to sources, the information on this tour was not revealed due to security reasons. The local police have also denied revealing much information about the Gandhi family. For security arrangements, police personnel have been deployed near Priyanka’s residence.

