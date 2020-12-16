As Threat of Fungal Infection Looms Large Amid Covid-19 Patients, Ashok Gehlot Calls for Caution

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, taking cognisance of the Mucormycosis cases amid the pandemic, requested the people in a series of tweets to follow all COVID-19 protocols and stay safe.

In his first tweet, he said, "Due to strict administration, night curfew and people's cooperation, the COVID cases have been decreased. However, there are chances of Corona cases to go high due to cold weather. Hence I appeal all to follow COVID protocols."

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes, which are found throughout the environment. The infection mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness.

In his other tweet, he referred to Mucorycosis and said that Mumbai and Ahmedabad have issued an alert for this disease which is striking those who have overcome COVID. Many people have died due to this disease.

"As per specialists, the threat of this disease has increased for those who have recovered from COVID. Many people lost their lives too. There is a threat of many organs collapsing due to Mucormycosis. Mumbai and Ahmedabad have already issued an alert on this disease," he added.

The third tweet of the Rajasthan CM said that people need to be careful in the coming days. "Lockdown has been announced in many countries of Europe. We need to learn lessons from these countries and should not be careless in any way. Everyone should wear mask and follow social distancing," he added.